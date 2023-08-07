'She'll be kicking herself' - Jess Carter sends support to Lauren James after red card for England in win over Nigeria at Women's World Cup

England defender Jess Carter has spoken up about Lauren James' wild stamping incident during the Lionesses' victory over Nigeria on Monday.

Lauren James steps on rival player

England win on penalties

Carter believes James will learn from mistake

WHAT HAPPENED? In the 87th minute, the Chelsea winger stepped on rival Michelle Alozie, resulting in a straight red card. James paid the price for her action, but England managed to secure a victory holding on despite being a player down till the penalty shootout. In the mixed zone after the game, Carter acknowledged James' red card, believing it was a mistake made in the heat of the moment, and she will likely have regrets about it.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Of course, she’s a young player and we’ve seen throughout the tournament the talent that she has. Along with us all she’s got things to learn. To be honest, I didn’t see the challenge, so I can’t speak much on that, but she’s got good people around her, she’s got a strong character, she’ll be kicking herself enough. She’ll come back from this, it’s lessons learned and she’ll do better next time.

"Social media is, I think, the devil. I think it’s horrible to go on, but I think she’s got enough experience around her, enough people around her to help her and be there for her through everything. That’s what we are, we stick together as a team"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the potential consequences of James' red card, England narrowly escaped with a victory in the penalty shootout. After England's Georgia Stanway missed her penalty at the beginning of the shootout, Alozie and Desire Oparanozie also failed to convert their penalties.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? England will play their quarter-final on August 12, their opponent for the clash will be decided during the Round of 16 match between Colombia and Jamaica.