PSV secured a hard-fought 4-3 victory over FC Utrecht on Saturday, but the potential title-clinching win has been overshadowed by what appears to be a serious injury to Jerdy Schouten. The midfielder was forced off after an hour of play with knee problems and eventually had to be stretchered off the pitch. Schouten himself offered a tentative diagnosis whilst still on the pitch.

The injury occurred when Schouten attempted to intercept a pass towards Yoann Cathline and went in with a sliding tackle. The captain twisted his knee and left the pitch visibly shaken.

Bosz said afterwards that he hadn’t seen the incident clearly himself. “I didn’t see the moment, because it happened far away,” said the PSV manager to ESPN’s camera. “I saw him make a sliding tackle, but when he came back to the touchline, the doctor said he heard something crack. That’s never a good sign.”

There is little cause for optimism from the PSV medical staff either. According to Bosz, the club doctor has already made an initial assessment that is not very positive. “Our doctor also said it doesn’t look good. Of course, we always have to wait and see, and the scan still needs to be done, but this is certainly a damper on the victory.”

During the press conference, Bosz elaborated on the impact of the moment. “My overriding feeling was: how is Jerdy? I felt it was somewhat inappropriate to be euphoric, which might otherwise have been fitting given the whole season and the performance.”

The manager also confirmed that Schouten himself sensed something was wrong straight away. “It doesn’t look good, I’ve heard. I heard that from him personally. He felt it crack. That’s never a good sign.”

His teammates were visibly shaken by the incident. Joey Veerman described it as a “truly horrific” situation, whilst Ismael Saibari witnessed the moment at close quarters. “I was standing right there. He said straight away that he’d felt something. He wanted to get off straight away. I said, ‘Bro, stay calm.’ Of course I feel terrible for him. You wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”