Spanish World Cup-winner Jenni Hermoso is set to pursue legal against Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales.

In a statement made on Wednesday, the 33-year-old's said FUTPRO, the Spanish players' union will handle the case on her behalf, saying: “My FUTPRO union, in coordination with my TMJ agency, are taking charge of defending my interests and being the interlocutors on this matter.”

The union believes Rubiales' actions went against her rights and called upon the footballing powers above to take action against the RFEF chief.

“From our association we ask the Royal Spanish Football Federation to implement the necessary protocols, ensure the rights of our players are upheld and adopt exemplary measures,'' the FUTPRO statement read.

''It is essential that our team is represented by figures who project their values of equality and respect in all areas. It is necessary to continue advancing in the fight for equality, a fight that our players have led with determination, leading us to the position in that we find ourselves today."

“We also call on the Higher Sports Council [CSD] so that, within its powers, it actively supports and promotes prevention and intervention in the face of sexual harassment or abuse, machismo and sexism. We reject any attitude or conduct that violates the rights of soccer players.”

FIFPRO, the representative organization for professional footballers, endorsed the statement from FUTPRO and added their own backing saying:

"We reiterate that it was deeply lamentable that such a special moment for the players of the Spain national team taking place before a global television audience should be stained by the inappropriate conduct of an individual in a role carrying so much responsibility. Uninitiated and uninvited physical approaches towards players are not appropriate or acceptable in any context, and especially not when they are put in a position of vulnerability by a person who holds a position of power over them in their workplace."

Hermoso has been pictured celebrating in Ibiza in the days that have followed Spain's final victory in Sydney, as Olga Carmona's first-half strike proved pivotal during her nation's 1-0 win over England.

Whilst the outcome of the Spanish Footballing Federation independent meeting is yet to be established, it would appear all eyes are once again on La Roja for all the wrong reasons.

Controversy previously surrounded the Spanish team after several members of the squad refused to work with coach Jorge Vilda due to his extreme methods.