Japan vs Brazil: The tactics board - Samurai Blue's transition mastery overcomes Vinicius Junior's individual brilliance

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Japan secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Brazil, leveraging high-intensity transitions to dismantle a star-studded Seleção. Despite two goals from Vinicius Junior, Japan's tactical discipline and late adjustments proved decisive in the final moments.

Advertisement

Hajime Moriyasu entered this international friendly with a clear objective: to stress-test Japan’s defensive structure against the world's most elite individualists while maintaining a lethal threat on the break. Recognising Brazil’s penchant for expansive possession, Japan sought to create a compact mid-block that would lure the South Americans into central traps before exploding into the half-spaces via their technical wingers. The goal was to prove that tactical cohesion could override the raw talent gap usually associated with the Selecao.

On the opposite bench, Carlo Ancelotti utilised a flexible system designed to isolate Vinicius Junior in one-on-one situations. Brazil’s tactical blueprint revolved around verticality and quick rotations in the middle third, aiming to pull Japan’s disciplined backline out of position. By deploying a high defensive line and tasking Bruno Guimarães with ball progression, Ancelotti intended to suffocate Japan in their own half and exploit the spaces between the lines with rapid, short-passing combinations.

Japan's tactical setup

Japan lined up in a structured 4-2-2-2 formation that prioritised defensive lateral compactness. Their pressing triggers were highly specific; rather than chasing the ball aimlessly, they allowed Brazil’s centre-backs, Gabriel and Cunha, time on the ball until they attempted to find a midfielder. The moment Bruno Guimaraes or Andre Luiz received with their back to goal, Japan’s double pivot of Ao Tanaka and Daichi Kamada swarmed, initiating rapid transitions. This was evident in the opening 20 minutes, where Takefusa Kubo and Keito Nakamura exploited the spaces vacated by Brazil’s marauding full-backs. Kubo’s 15th-minute opener and Nakamura’s strike shortly after were products of S. Nakano and Ritsu Doan’s ability to find vertical passes immediately after a turnover. Defensively, Japan dropped into a 4-4-2 low block when sustained pressure arrived, forcing Brazil to cross from wide areas rather than penetrate the box centrally.

Brazil's tactical setup

Brazil operated primarily in a 4-3-3 that frequently morphed into an asymmetrical 3-2-5 in possession. With Carlos Augusto providing width on the left and Estevao tucking in from the right, the Selecao focused their attacks through the left-hand channel to facilitate Vinicius. The Real Madrid star was the focal point, provided with the freedom to roam across the front line. Brazil’s build-up play relied heavily on Guimaraes dropping deep to form a back three, allowing full-backs to push high. While this created numerical advantages in Japan's final third, it left their defensive transition vulnerable. Despite dominating the ball, Brazil’s pressing was often disjointed, failing to stop Japan’s initial exit pass. However, their individual quality remained undeniable, as seen in both of Vinicius's goals, which stemmed from Guimaraes finding pockets of space to release the winger behind Japan's defensive line.

Advertisement Advertisement

The tactical chess match

The defining tactical battle took place in the central corridor between Japan’s double pivot and Brazil’s attacking midfielders. Moriyasu won the initial skirmish by instructing Kamada and Tanaka to sit deeper than usual, negating Raphinha’s ability to operate as a traditional 'number ten'. This forced Brazil to rely on individual dribbling rather than systemic penetration. The mismatch was found in the speed of Japan’s wide players against Brazil’s slow recovery runs. While Ancelotti’s side possessed the technical floor to equalise through Vinicius’s double, they lacked the structural integrity to manage Japan’s substitutes. Moriyasu’s decision to remain patient despite being pegged back to 2-2 allowed Japan to wait for the specific transition moment that led to T. Sakamoto’s winner in stoppage time.

In-game adjustments

Both managers were proactive as the game fluctuated. At the hour mark, Ancelotti introduced Endrick and Allan to add physical presence and energy to a fading press. This temporary shift to a more aggressive 4-2-4 helped Brazil claw back into the game, culminating in the 75th-minute equaliser. Moriyasu responded with a flurry of tactical substitutions, most notably bringing on T. Sakamino, Takumi Minamino, and Junya Ito in the 72nd minute. These changes refreshed Japan’s counter-pressing intensity. Realising Brazil were over-committing in search of a winner, Moriyasu shifted Japan to a temporary 5-4-1 defensive shape in the final ten minutes, bringing on Ko Itakura to solidify the box. This defensive reinforcement provided the platform for one final break, as Sakamoto found the net in the 91st minute, perfectly punishing a Brazil side that had lost its tactical shape in the dying embers.

Ultimately, Japan’s victory was a triumph of systemic discipline over individual brilliance. While Vinicius showcased why he is among the world's best, Brazil’s inability to defend transitions cost them dearly. Moriyasu’s use of bench depth to maintain a high-intensity press in the final quarter proved to be the masterstroke. By sacrificing possession for structural integrity and clinical verticality, Japan exposed the defensive frailties of Ancelotti’s expansive system. The Samurai Blue’s tactical maturity in the closing stages ensured that their collective plan trumped the Selecao’s star power.