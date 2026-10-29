Jamie Redknapp blasts 'aggressive' Mikel Arteta for public dressing down of Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman

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Jamie Redknapp has strongly criticised Mikel Arteta for his aggressive touchline reaction towards Max Dowman following the teenager's red card against Fleetwood Town. He insisted that the Arsenal manager should have waited until the dressing room to confront the young forward.

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Arsenal suffer shock Carabao Cup exit

Arsenal suffered a shock Carabao Cup exit on Tuesday, crashing out on penalties to League Two side Fleetwood Town following a 1-1 draw. The major talking point from the match, however, was a late red card for 16-year-old Dowman.

The Arsenal forward was dismissed for violent conduct in the 86th minute after kicking out at Harrison Neal. Dowman reacted in the heat of the moment after the Fleetwood midfielder caught him with a heavy challenge from behind. As Dowman left the pitch, Arteta was seen speaking sternly to the teenager on the edge of his technical area. This touchline interaction has since drawn significant criticism from former Liverpool midfielder Redknapp.

Redknapp criticises aggressive touchline reaction

Redknapp believes Arteta’s reaction was entirely over the top for a young player. He argued that any disciplinary discussions should always take place behind closed doors.

"I don’t think you can do that," Redknapp said on The Overlap. "That has to go back in the dressing room, you have to wait. It was a very aggressive manner towards him. Just say nothing. They should have put that game to bed before 85 minutes anyway."

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Redknapp defends the young Arsenal forward

While criticising Arteta, Redknapp showed sympathy for Dowman's sudden loss of composure. He felt that Neal was somewhat fortunate to escape punishment for the initial tackle that sparked the retaliation.

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"It was a dangerous tackle," Redknapp added. "In our day, you’d just go, 'What a tackle', you’d be celebrating that one. Every time you hook a player, you’re just risking hurting their knee and I suppose Dowman has just reacted."

Arsenal look ahead to Liverpool clash

Arsenal have launched an official appeal against Dowman’s sending off. If the red card is upheld, the teenager will serve a three-match suspension, ruling him out of Premier League fixtures against Liverpool, Hull City, and Newcastle.

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The club must quickly move on from one of the biggest upsets in Carabao Cup history. Arteta’s men travel to Anfield on Sunday for a massive Premier League showdown with Liverpool. Arsenal currently sit second in the league table after eight matches. They are only behind current leaders Manchester City on goal difference.