Jamie Carragher mocks Gary Neville following Man Utd's defeat to Brighton and doubles down on Andre Onana criticism

Jamie Carragher has mocked Gary Neville's take on Manchester United's defeat to Brighton, after his fellow pundit criticised the Glazer family.

Neville took aim at owners after Brighton defeat

Carragher mocked the former United right-back

Also claimed Andre Onana is not good enough

WHAT HAPPENED? Neville took to X to criticise the Glazers after United lost 3-1 to the Seagulls, insisting that the rot starts at the top. However, Carragher mocked the right-back, insisting that Sir Alex Ferguson was not responsible for winning all of his trophies, and that it was actually down to former chairman Martin Edwards, while he also took aim at Andre Onana for his failure to keep a clean sheet.

WHAT THEY SAID: Carragher took aim at Neville's take on United's defeat to Brighton, saying: "All this time I thought Alex Ferguson stopped us winning the Premier League, but it was actually Martin Edwards."

Neville replied: "You still on here after your Onana piece?" The tweet appeared to be a reference to Carragher claiming the goalkeeper's berating of Harry Maguire during pre-season was an attempt to endear himself to the Red Devils faithful.

Carragher followed up: "Even more so after today! Tell him to stop waving his hands at players and use them to save some shots."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have struggled immensely this season and have now lost three of their last four games, with their win coming over Nottingham Forest. The Glazers have said that they are willing to sell the club, amid bids from Qatar and a group led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but the process is continuing to drag on.

WHAT NEXT? United face Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.