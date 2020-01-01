James joined Man Utd to win trophies & is living the dream at Old Trafford

The Wales international winger linked up with the Red Devils in the summer of 2019 and says there is even more to come from him this season

Daniel James admits he joined to win trophies and says there is more to come from him in an ongoing pursuit of major honours in 2019-20.

The international arrived at Old Trafford last summer after stepping up into the Premier League from Championship side Swansea.

He was snapped up as something of a rough diamond, with greater end product needing to be added to his frightening pace.

At 22 years of age, time is on his side when it comes to fully unlocking his potential.

There are also many seasons ahead of him in which to open a medal collection, but James wants to start that process as soon as possible.

He told United Review ahead a meeting with in the semi-finals: “Since I came here the main thing is about winning trophies, that’s what I want to do.

“It’s obviously going to be a big tie over two legs but I think we can go into it with our heads held high.

“Obviously we had a great result there [in December]. It was a tough game but we came out on top and it gave us a lift going into the other games after it.”

United stunned the Etihad Stadium during their last meeting with City, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side claimed a notable 2-1 win, and James is hoping for more of the same on Tuesday.

He added: “I think for the fans it was a great game to watch; playing in it is something a lot different.

“I know there is a big rivalry and you could feel that. As soon as the game started it was just about concentration.

“We were 2-0 up by half-time and then it was just about going out there in the second half and sticking to that concentration.

“As a young boy you want to play for the biggest club and to play in a game like this, a Manchester derby, it’s something I’ve always dreamt of.

“The one at the Etihad was great but obviously it will be great to play at Old Trafford in another Manchester derby.”

James has contributed three goals and seven assists to the United cause this season and, with City in his sights again, intends to raise those numbers considerably before the end of the campaign.

He said: “When I came here I didn’t expect to play so much at the start, but I have, and that’s big credit to the gaffer and the staff here.

“Now it’s about me continuing to do what I’ve been doing, I want to look at how I can add more goals and more assists to help the team.



“When the gaffer brought me in, he told me that I would play an important role here.

“Maybe I didn’t think I’d play as much as I’ve played now but that’s down to the gaffer and the staff pushing me and me working hard, and that’s something I’ll continue to do.”