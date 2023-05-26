'We still love you!' - Jake Paul unveiled as a Mohamed Salah superfan as boxer & YouTuber reacts to his tweet about Liverpool's dismal season

Mohamed Salah superfan Jake Paul says "we all still love you" as the boxer reacted to the Egyptian's tweet about Liverpool's dismal season.

Salah posted on social media after Reds' fifth-place finish

Apologised to fans after missing out on a UCL spot

Paul stands firmly behind his football idol

WHAT HAPPENED? With Manchester United's win over Chelsea on Thursday night, Liverpool's hopes of finishing in the top four in the Premier League came crashing down. Soon after the full-time whistle, the Liverpool forward posted on social media and said he was "totally devastated" by the team's performance and apologised for letting the fans "and ourselves" down. However, boxing star and Liverpool fan, Paul, showed his support to the Egypt international and wrote: "It’s okay we still love you. Alexa play You’ll Never Walk Alone."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite a late surge in the business end of the season, when they won eight of their last nine league games, Liverpool paid dearly for their rough patch earlier in the season, that saw them fail to win a single league match in January. This means that the Reds have to settle for a Europa League berth having played Champions League football in each of the last six seasons.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool will play their final fixture of the 2022-23 edition of the Premier League away to already-relegated Southampton on Sunday.