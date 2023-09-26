Jadon Sancho deactivates Instagram account amid ongoing row with Erik ten Hag that has left winger exiled at Man Utd

Jadon Sancho has deactivated his Instagram account amid an ongoing row with Erik ten Hag that has left him exiled from all first-team facilities.

Sancho deactivates Instagram account

Exiled from Man Utd first-team

Has to apologise for his social media outburst

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United winger is currently banned from entering any first-team areas at United's Carrington training ground. He is currently training as well as eating with academy players, according to the Daily Mirror. Erik ten Hag has reportedly made it clear that Sancho has to apologise for the 'scapegoat' remark in his now-deleted Instagram post after the Dutch manager claimed his performances in training were not up to scratch.

Amid the row with his manager, Sancho has now deactivated his Instagram account.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils are planning to let the English international leave on a cut-price deal in January. In the ongoing season, the 23-year-old has clocked just 76 minutes on the pitch in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag's side will be next seen in action on Tuesday when they take on Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.