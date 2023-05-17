WATCH: 'I'm f*cking buzzed' - Ecstatic Jack Grealish swears on live TV after Man City thrash Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final

Jack Grealish swore on live television after Manchester City beat Real Madrid 4-0 in the Champions League semi-final second leg.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pep Guardiola's side were superb against Real Madrid, winning 4-0 (5-1 on aggregate) thanks to a brace from Bernardo Silva, and goals from Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez. Grealish was also brilliant in the game, and he let his guard down after the match while discussing the result.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after the game, Grealish said: "I'm a little bit speechless at the moment, I don't really know what to say. I'm f*cking buzzed. I'm buzzing, I'm sorry."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City will now go on to face Inter in the final in Istanbul, the first time the two sides have ever met in a competitive game. Grealish was vital in the victory over Real Madrid, consistently running beyond Carvajal at right-back, and created three chances in the game.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? City can win the Premier League title this weekend if they beat Chelsea. They are also in the FA Cup final against Manchester United. A win over Inter would complete the first treble by an English club since United did it in 1999.