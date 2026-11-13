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Muhammad Zaki

Jack Grealish issues public apology to Everton fans as David Moyes welcomes winger back from disciplinary exile

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Jack Grealish has officially broken his silence following a period of exile at Everton, issuing a heartfelt apology to the club's supporters. The Manchester City loanee made his return to the pitch in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Derby County on Thursday.

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Grealish returns from Everton exile

The 31-year-old winger had not featured for the Merseyside club since October 17, missing four consecutive matches following a breach of club discipline. Manager David Moyes kept the specific reasons private, offering minimal details on the situation during his media duties.

Ahead of Everton's trip to Newcastle United on November 2, Moyes simply stated that the forward was "not match-fit". However, his appearance at the Hill Dickinson Stadium this week signals an end to his time frozen out of the squad.

Winger breaks silence on Instagram

Taking to social media on Thursday, Grealish addressed the Everton faithful directly. He expressed regret over his recent absence and reaffirmed his commitment to the club following his successful return to the pitch.

"Nice to be back out there with the boys today after a few good days training," the attacker wrote on his Instagram story. "I want to apologise to the fans and everyone at the club for not being able to help the team the last few weeks.

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"I love playing for this club and can't wait to be back playing in front of you guys in an Everton shirt. See you all soon."

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A turbulent spell on Merseyside

This latest incident adds another chapter to an eventful stint with Everton. Grealish initially joined the club on loan for the first half of the 2025-26 campaign, but a frustrating injury cut that initial spell short.

He eventually secured a return to the club, signing another temporary deal on transfer deadline day. Thursday's friendly appearance is the strongest indication yet that all parties are ready to draw a line under the recent disciplinary breach.

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Fighting for a first-team recall

With the internal issue seemingly resolved and valuable minutes secured against Derby, Grealish will now focus on regaining his spot in Moyes' starting XI. The winger must prove his fitness on the training pitch to convince his manager he is ready for immediate competitive action.

Written byMuhammad Zaki

News editor

Zaki's love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola - not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten

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