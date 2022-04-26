Iwobi and Everton 'ready for the fight' as Chelsea come calling in next Premier League outing

Everton attacker Alex Iwobi insists the team is "ready for the fight" against Chelsea in their bid to avoid Premier League relegation at the end of the ongoing campaign.

The Toffees have struggled to record victories this season and are currently placed 18th on the table with 29 points, two below safety and with one game in hand. The team suffered a 2-0 loss against local rivals Liverpool in their latest top-tier outing last weekend.

"We are ready for the fight, it's not going to be easy but we’re ready for it," Iwobi told the club's website.

"We are not going to dwell on this [derby defeat]. Especially with the captain, Seamus [Coleman], he is always helping us to keep our heads up and go again. We need everyone. It’s a team thing and everyone is ready to fight.

"We know where we are. We are going to focus on ourselves, prepare for Chelsea and try to get a result. We have great chemistry and great spirit in the team. I’m sure we can get out of this situation."

The former Arsenal player has further lauded the influence of the fans on the players and the team at large.

"We have this belief at Goodison [Park], To be fair, the fans were amazing at Anfield, too. They stuck behind us even when we were 2-0 down [away to Liverpool]," Iwobi continued.

"When we have the full capacity at Goodison Park behind us, we know it feels like that extra man in our team. We feel that when we’re playing and we’re confident we can get a result.

"All the fans ask for is 100 percent effort and to fight for the Club. I’m sure they can see we did that against Liverpool."

The 25-year-old further explained how they can better the display at Anfield on Sunday when they host the Londoners.

"The positive [against Liverpool] was the fight and determination we showed. We were able to make chances and we just needed to be more clinical," he continued.

"Even when we went a goal down, we still had the belief we could get one back and we had a few chances to equalise. Everyone put 100 percent in and we just have to go again.

"You can see everyone is fighting for the manager and for ourselves. We have a lot to prove."