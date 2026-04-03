Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make history when he takes on Al-Najma in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo is expected to lead Al-Nassr’s line-up when they host Al-Najma this Friday at Al-Awal Park Stadium in the 27th round of the Roshen League.

This match will be the Portuguese star’s 100th appearance for Al-Nassr in the Roshen League since joining the club in January 2023 on a free transfer, following the termination of his contract with Manchester United.

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Since then, Ronaldo has played 99 matches for Al-Nassr in the Roshen League, scoring 95 goals and providing 18 assists.

Al-Nassr will be the third club for which the “Madeira Rocket” has played 100 or more league matches, having previously featured in 292 La Liga matches for Real Madrid and 236 Premier League matches for Manchester United.

Ronaldo dreams of making the Saudi Pro League the third in which he scores 100 or more goals, having previously netted 311 goals in La Liga and 103 in the Premier League.