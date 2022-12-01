It's not over yet! France to contest last-gasp disallowed Griezmann equaliser in shock Tunisia defeat

France will file a complaint with FIFA over Antoine Griezmann's late equaliser being disallowed in their 1-0 World Cup defeat to Tunisia.

France to complain to FIFA

Griezmann goal disallowed controversially

Les Bleus lost to Tunisia 1-0

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The French football association will submit a complaint to FIFA after Griezmann's late equaliser vs Tunisia was controversially chalked off for offside in the dying embers of the game, securing the underdogs a shock 1-0 victory.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: France fell behind just before the hour mark thanks to Wahbi Khazri's effort, but got back on level terms in the eighth minute of injury time when the Atletico Madrid forward was first to pounce on a poor clearance and smashed home an equaliser. However, VAR intervened and ruled he had been offside in the build-up, thus disallowing the goal, even though Griezmann had picked up the ball after it had come off a Tunisian defender.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Following the incident, the French Football Federation (FFF) said: "We are writing a complaint following Antoine Griezmann's goal, which we believe was wrongly disallowed. This complaint must be sent to FIFA within 24 hours after the end of the match."

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? While they await the outcome of their complaint, they must now focus on their last-16 tie against Poland on December 4.