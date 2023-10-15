'It's annoying!' - Jude Bellingham's awesome Real Madrid form irritates Barcelona's Andreas Christensen as England star has 'taken La Liga by storm'

- Christensen 'annoyed' by Bellingham
- Hailed the midfielder's impact on La Liga
- Real Madrid leading the title race
WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham has set the stage on fire in a very short span of time as he managed to score 10 goals in as many games for Madrid this season. His goal scoring prowess has become a matter of concern for his opponents as admitted by Barcelona defender Christensen, who claimed that he feels 'annoyed' watching the English international in action for Los Blancos.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to TV2, Christensen said, "It's annoying when you sit and watch the results, and then he has scored in the last... I don't know how many games by now.
"He has taken the league by storm. You have to say that. [Real Madrid] have really got a good player in."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thanks to the 20-year-old's red-hot form, Carlo Ancelotti's side are currently sitting top of La Liga with 24 points while the Catalan giants are third in the league, three points adrift of their arch-rivals.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT? The former Dortmund star will be next seen in action for the Three Lions when they face Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifier on October 17.