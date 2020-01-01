ISL: Mumbai City set to rope in Vikram Pratap Singh

The Indian Arrows player is expected to join the Islanders from the 2020-21 ISL season...

youngster Vikram Pratap Singh is set to join (ISL) side FC, Goal can confirm.

The Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA) product had a brilliant outing with the Indian Arrows in the previous season of , making a difference in attack against experienced and physically stronger players. He debuted for Arrows in the 2018-19 season and made 13 appearances.

But in the recently concluded season, he stepped things up a notch and scored four goals from 14 matches.

He scored in Arrows' 1-2 loss against , before firing in the equaliser in a 1-1 draw against . Vikram followed that up with a match winner in injury time against . He scored against the Kolkata giants in the reverse leg as well but could not prevent his side from going down 1-3.

Numerous clubs, including at least four ISL and two I-League teams, were interested in the 18-year-old but the City Football Group-owned side stole a march on the others and pulled off an exciting signing.

The forward is flexible enough to play across the front three but prefers to operate from the right-wing. He is good at dribbling past defenders and is hard to shake off the ball, which makes him a tough customer in the final third.

The prodigy from Punjab came to prominence during his U16 days, thanks to some noteworthy performances in the exposure tours the team undertook in the lead up to the 2018 AFC U16 Championship. In the main event in Malaysia, Vikram scored the penalty in the opening match that helped beat a strong side and eventually qualify for the knockout stages.

The teenager has lived up to expectations so far and now it remains to be seen whether he can thrive in the country's top division under the tutelage of Sergio Lobera.