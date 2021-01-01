'I take tablets for headaches' - Chennaiyin boss Csaba Laszlo shrugs off pressure after ending winless run

Chennaiyin ended their four-game winless run with a 2-1 win against Odisha...

Chennaiyin boss Csaba Laszlo has quickly turned his focus to the game against following the 2-1 win against Odisha on Wednesday.

Isma Goncalves netted a brace to help the Machans secure three points and climb to the fifth position on the table after 11 matches. Laszlo's team were without a win in four matches ahead of Wednesday's fixture but the coach shrugged off suggestions about being under pressure,

"I have pressure. I have headaches for which I take tablets. But about the rest (of the teams), I don't think about it, I am thinking about East Bengal," he said after the game.

More teams

Laszlo was pleased that Isma responded to his call after the coach had demanded more from the forward at the start of the season. The striker, who has had issues with fitness this season, started the game and scored twice in the first half.

"I told him that if he wants to be a part of the team, he needs to work and score goals. Hopefully, this was a very important signal for himself. He understands that the team is the most important.

"I was also pleased with Jakub, he was also running and working. It shows they can play together. It is my problem to have two very good strikers."

Laszlo admitted surprise at seeing Marcelinho's name in the Odisha lineup but refused to be drawn into a discussion about the player.

"I was a bit surprised to see Marcelinho in the lineup. We dominated the first half and we scored the goals. I also think Marcelinho is a very good player. What's important is we stored two goals in the first half.

"The second half was heavier and dirtier but we managed it. We had luck in some situations but we deserved this result," he concluded.



