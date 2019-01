ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters sign Nelo Vingada as head coach

The former NorthEast United manager has joined the Kochi-based side...

Kerala Blasters have roped in Nelo Vingada as head coach in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Nicknamed 'The Professor', the Portuguese has prior experience in the ISL as the coach of NorthEast United in 2016-17 before leaving to lead the Malaysian natioanl team instead of extending his contract.

more to follow...