Iraq vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Iraq vs Norway will kick-off on 16 June 2026 at 22:00 GMT and 18:00 EST.

Getty Images

Iraq vs Norway: Match context

The match in Massachusetts carries huge significance for two teams determined to make a strong start in one of the tournament’s most competitive groups. With expectations mounting at home, Iraq coach Graham Arnold will be looking to demonstrate that his absurdly hard-working, structured squad can surprise the world on football’s biggest stage, relying on a disciplined collective identity and the talismanic threat of forward Aymen Hussein. Standing in their way is a highly explosive and physically dominant Norway side led by Ståle Solbakken, whose tactical system centres around unlocking the world-class firepower of Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard to systematically dismantle opponents. Set against the backdrop of the impressive Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium), with its world-class facilities and passionate tournament atmosphere, the encounter promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the opening round.

With formidable opponents France and Senegal also competing in Group I, neither side can afford to stumble out of the blocks. Iraq will view this match as the perfect opportunity to prove their tactical growth under their experienced Australian manager, aiming to claim a historic result for a football-obsessed nation returning to the global finals for the first time since 1986. Norway, meanwhile, arrive eager to maximise their golden generation's potential, desperate to make a spectacular statement on their return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1998. As the lights shine brightly in Foxborough, the intensity and pressure of a World Cup opener will be impossible to ignore, with defensive organisation, precise game management, and the ability to minimise mistakes likely to play a decisive role in determining who claims a valuable opening victory.

Read more: How to watch and live stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Iraq’s grueling marathon to the grand stage

Iraq’s journey to the tournament was an absolute test of endurance, requiring a record-breaking 21-match qualification campaign - the longest of any nation on the road to North America. The Lions of Mesopotamia initially burst out of the blocks with absolute authority, sweeping their Second Round group with six consecutive victories before navigating a highly competitive and tense Third Round cycle.

A tight finish forced Iraq into the high-stakes final phases of the AFC layout, culminating in a dramatic 3-2 aggregate win over the United Arab Emirates in the continental play-offs. The ultimate hurdle came at the inter-confederation play-off tournament in Monterrey, where Iraq faced off against Bolivia. Spearheaded by talismanic striker Aymen Hussein and a dramatic, late match-winning penalty converted by midfielder Amir Al-Ammari, Iraq secured a thrilling 2-1 victory to capture the final remaining ticket to the World Cup, ending a painful 40-year absence from the global showcase.

Getty Images

Norway’s flawless continental exhibition

While Iraq survived a multi-stage marathon, Norway engineered a qualification campaign defined by absolute, unyielding dominance. Navigating a potentially tricky UEFA Group I that featured European heavyweights Italy, the Nordic side built an unstoppable, high-octane machine that left group rivals completely demoralised.

The bedrock of their historic march to North America was a perfect, blemish-free record under the meticulous guidance of Ståle Solbakken. Norway blew through their entire qualifying group with a flawless eight victories from eight matches, finishing comfortably atop the standings with a maximum 24 points. This devastating run was fueled by a world-class, explosive frontline; Erling Haaland absolutely terrorised opposing defenses, racking up a staggering 16 goals across the cycle, including a ruthless five-goal haul against Moldova. Backed by the elite creative vision of Martin Ødegaard, Norway comfortably locked down automatic qualification, returning to the grand stage for the first time since 1998 with a blueprint of attacking perfection.

Iraq vs Norway team news

Iraq team news

The Lions of Mesopotamia arrived in Boston backed by the monumental confidence of an exhausting but triumphant qualification marathon that culminated in an inter-confederation play-off victory. Head coach Graham Arnold has finalised a remarkably tight-knit, resilient 26-man roster constructed from an intelligent blend of tactical experience abroad and highly motivated domestic talent. While the squad faces massive expectations from back home, Arnold’s structured defensive system remains entirely unified ahead of the opening whistle.

The absolute focal point of Iraq's system is the vastly experienced goal plunderer Aymen Hussein, who is locked in to lead the line with his physical presence and lethal box movement. He will likely be heavily supported by creative winger Ali Jasim out wide, while midfield string-puller Amir Al-Ammari assumes the chief responsibility of anchoring the engine room and orchestrating transitional tempos. Defensively, the experienced Rebin Sulaka is expected to organise the backline alongside Zaid Tahseen, providing an essential shield in front of returning captain and starting goalkeeper Jalal Hassan.

Norway team news

Norway landed in Massachusetts carrying the luxury of a robust, highly motivated, and incredibly explosive 26-man squad to choose from after a flawless, blemish-free qualification campaign in Europe. The atmosphere around the camp is highly positive, with the structural philosophy under head coach Ståle Solbakken functioning at absolute peak capacity. The most significant boost for the Nordic side is a completely clean bill of health for their world-class backbone, meaning Europe's most devastating attacking assets are fully ready to be unleashed on the global stage.

Erling Haaland is an absolute guarantee to lead the line as the tournament's most feared marksman, with Alexander Sørloth expected to partner or flank him in a deeply physical, high-pressing frontline. Directly behind them, Arsenal's Martin Ødegaard will assume his role as the undisputed creative catalyst, pulling strings from the advanced midfield sector. In the engine room, Sander Berge will provide the tireless defensive shield, while a resolute central defensive pairing of Leo Østigård and Kristoffer Ajer coordinates the backline to protect veteran goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland.

Managerial profiles & tactical philosophies

Graham Arnold (Iraq)

Getty Images

An intensely competitive, structured, and highly motivational leader, Graham Arnold has injected tactical discipline and defensive stability into an Iraqi national team historically known for raw flair but inconsistent coordination. Stepping into the international spotlight after building a formidable legacy with his native Australia, Arnold has completely unified the Lions of Mesopotamia, successfully implementing a team-first culture and engineering a highly resilient structural blueprint that maximises the squad’s incredible work ethic and physical presence.

Tactically, Arnold implements a pragmatic, defensively solid philosophy that prioritises collective compactness and immediate vertical transition. He favours a highly organised 4-2-3-1 or a functional 4-3-3 shape, relying on two deeply disciplined central midfielders to shield the backline and cut off passing lanes. Under his guidance, Iraq avoids high-risk over-complications in possession, demanding clear, rapid distribution into wide channels and using the towering physical presence of talismanic forward Aymen Hussein to hold up play. His primary tactical challenge in Boston will be ensuring his defensive block maintains peak concentration against world-class attacking opposition, minimising individual errors in the defensive third while remaining clinical on the counterattack.

Ståle Solbakken (Norway)

Getty Images

Ståle Solbakken has firmly established himself as the tactician who finally unlocked Norway's modern golden generation, ending decades of tournament absence with a dominant, explosive qualification campaign. The meticulous Norwegian coach has fostered immense collective belief and offensive cohesion across his squad, earning widespread praise for his ability to seamlessly blend rigid defensive structure with highly creative, devastating attacking sequences.

Solbakken completely embraces an aggressive, high-pressing 4-3-3 setup designed to choke out opposition buildup play and control matches through physical and technical dominance. His tactical identity hinges on absolute positional discipline across the back four, supported by a tireless midfield anchor that allows his advanced playmaker, Martin Ødegaard, complete creative freedom to orchestrate tempos in the final third. Once possession is secured or turned over in advanced positions, Solbakken's side wastes no time, utilising direct, vertical balls to immediately feed the world-class, terrifying running power of Erling Haaland. His primary objective in this high-stakes opener will be rapidly breaking down Iraq's stubborn mid-block, maintaining a high defensive line to stifle counterattacks, and using relentless physical overloads to secure a decisive opening result.

26-man World Cup squads

Iraq World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Ahmed Basil, Jalal Hassan, Fahad Talib

Defenders: Hussein Ali, Akam Hashim, Ahmed Yahya, Merchas Doski, Mustafa Saadoon, Rebin Sulaka, Zaid Tahseen, Frans Putros, Manaf Younis

Midfielders: Youssef Amyn, Ibrahim Bayesh, Ahmed Qasem, Zidane Iqbal, Amir Al-Ammari, Ali Jasim, Kevin Yakob, Aimar Sher, Zid Ismael

Attackers: Ali Al-Hamadi, Mohanad Ali, Ali Yousif, Aymen Hussein, Marko Farji

Norway World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Ørjan Nyland, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik

Defenders: Kristoffer Ajer, Julian Ryerson, Leo Østigård, David Møller Wolfe, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Torbjørn Heggem, Fredrik Bjørkan, Henrik Falchener, Sondre Langås

Midfielders: Martin Ødegaard, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Kristian Thorstvedt, Morten Thorsby, Thelo Aasgaard, Andreas Schjelderup, Jens Petter Hauge, Fredrik Aursnes

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Alexander Sørloth, Jørgen Strand Larsen, Oscar Bobb, Antonio Nusa

Getty Images

Iraq vs Norway key matchups

Aymen Hussein vs Leo Østigård: This will be the definition of a heavyweight battle in the penalty box. Hussein, the Lions of Mesopotamia’s physical and talismanic marksman whose goals spearheaded Iraq’s historic multi-stage qualification marathon, thrives on brute strength, exceptional aerial dominance, and sharp penalty-box positioning. Leo Østigård will be completely in the firing line; the aggressive and resilient Norwegian centre-back must use his elite timing, physical power, and aerial capabilities to match Hussein in the air and deny him an inch of space to hold up play or strike at goal.

Erling Haaland vs Iraq's defensive block: Haaland enters the tournament as Norway's undisputed attacking focal point and Europe’s most feared, explosive marksman after terrorising defences with 16 goals in the qualification cycle. He will be hunting for spaces to exploit inside the box and testing lines with his terrifying direct acceleration. However, he is going up against a highly synchronised, fiercely committed Iraqi central defence marshaled by Rebin Sulaka and Zaid Tahseen. Can Haaland's world-class physical power and clinical efficiency unlock a stubborn, compact Asian block that relies on absolute collective discipline to frustrate elite forwards?

Martin Ødegaard vs Amir Al-Ammari: The ultimate tactical battleground in the engine room. Ødegaard is the world-class creative catalyst and undisputed captain for Norway, bringing defence-splitting vision, immaculate technical composure, and elite press-resistance to pull opponents apart from his advanced midfield role. Al-Ammari will be tasked with disrupting this attacking tempo for Iraq, utilising his tactical discipline, high work rate, and clean interception metrics to shadow Ødegaard, clog up vital central passing lanes, and ignite immediate transitions into the final third.

Team news & squads

Iraq head coach Graham Arnold has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension concerns have been reported for the squad at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as the team picture becomes clearer.

Norway coach Staale Solbakken has similarly not released a projected XI, and no injury or suspension issues have been confirmed at this time. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Iraq have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw against Spain on June 4, a creditable result that rounded off their pre-tournament preparations. Earlier in that run, they beat Bolivia 2-1 in a World Cup Inter-Confederation qualifier and defeated Andorra 1-0 in a friendly. Their two defeats came at the FIFA Arab Cup in December 2025, losing 1-0 to Jordan and 2-0 to Algeria.

Norway have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Morocco on June 7, coming off the back of a 3-1 win over Sweden on June 1. They also drew 0-0 with Switzerland in March and beat Italy 4-1 in World Cup UEFA qualification in November 2025. Their only defeat in the run was a 2-1 loss to the Netherlands in March. Norway scored 13 goals across those five matches and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meeting between Iraq and Norway is recorded in the available dataset. Head-to-head data for this fixture is not currently available.

Standings

In Group I, Iraq currently sit second and Norway third ahead of their opening match.