Investigation finds Gio Reyna's family engaged in embarrassing campaign to support USMNT star long before 2022 World Cup - but blackmail allegation struck down

An investigation into the behavior of the family of USMNT star Gio Reyna revealed a long-term campaign of pressure to give him advantages.

An independent investigation into former United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter's history of domestic violence expanded to also probe Gio Reyna's family for how they brought attention to a 1990s incident involving Berhalter and his wife.

The findings, published Monday by Alston & Bird, found the Reyna family consistently pestered U.S. Soccer about USMNT and Borussia Dortmund star Gio since at least 2016, trying to get him more playing time and other advantages. Gio's father, Claudio Reyna, is a former USMNT player and has held MLS club leadership roles in recent years, including at Austin FC, where he recently resigned from his position as director.

However, allegations of blackmail first suggested by Berhalter were not substantiated by the report.

What did the report reveal about the Reyna family?

Key findings include:

Claudio Reyna routinely reached out to U.S. Soccer to complain about how his son was treated

Complained about female referees

Family also complained to U.S. Soccer when Gio was benched at World Cup

Gio's mother told U.S. Soccer about Berhalter's domestic violence incident so the USMNT wouldn't extend his contract, an attempt at payback for Gio's reduced playing time in Qatar

But disclosure did not amount to blackmail

How the Reyna family meddled in U.S. Soccer affairs before 2022 World Cup

There are numerous, specific incidents in which the Reyna family was found to have reached out to U.S. Soccer about Gio, dating back to 2016, in a way that was not considered normal for the parents of a national team prospect.

"As background, investigation witnesses described a pattern of periodic outreach by Mr. Reyna to U.S. Soccer officials and staff from in or around 2016 through the end of 2022, the purpose of which was to convey certain complaints and comments about U.S. Soccer’s treatment of his children," read a passage in the report.

Specific incidents in the report include Claudio Reyna asking for a red card against his son to be overturned, complaining about a female referee overseeing a match involving Gio in 2018 and complaining about travel arrangements and amenities in 2019. Details of Danielle Egan, Gio Reyna's mother, calling then-U.S. Soccer director Earnie Stewart after the 2022 World Cup were also examined.

The female referee aspect has not previously been disclosed and is perhaps the most shocking part of the report.

The report states: "We obtained an email from Mr. Reyna in July 2018, in which Mr. Reyna stated, 'Field, referee everything!! So embarrassing all the way around.' Mr. Reyna sent a follow-up email that stated: 'And in all honest [sic] can we get real and have male refs for a game like this. Its embarrassing guys. What are we trying to prove? A game like this deserves bett[e]r attention.'”

As of publish time, the Reyna family has not offered public comment on the results of the investigation.

How has U.S. Soccer responded to the conclusion of investigation?

In addition to announcing saying Berhalter would remain in consideration for the vacant USMNT head coaching role, U.S. Soccer included a comment referring to the Reyna family.

"The report also identifies a need to revisit U.S. Soccer’s policies concerning appropriate parental conduct and communications with staff at the National Team level," said U.S. Soccer in its statement. "We will be updating those policies as we continue to work to ensure safe environments for all participants in our game."

The investigation found that the 1992 incident involving Berhalter and his future wife Rosalind was an isolated act of violence.