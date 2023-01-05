Intercity vs Barcelona: Lineups & LIVE updates

Barca hope to start their Copa del Rey on a bright note with a win against Intercity

Barcelona have won the Copa del Rey more than any other team in the competition's history. They won their record-breaking 31st title against Athletic Bilbao in 2021. However, last campaign they were knocked out of the tournament in the Ro16 by the very same opponents. They will be looking to add to their impressive list of trophies by winning it again this year.

Barcelona's first game will be against third-division opponents Intercity. They are expected to easily overcome their opponents while giving some important minutes to both youngsters and players who have recently recovered from injury.

Intercity sit in the relegation zone of Group 2 in the Primera Federación at 16th place with only 19 points in 17 games. They have already drawn to Barcelona's B team in the league earlier this season. However, players will be raring to put on a good display against Barca's first team, and with Blaugrana's focus on upcoming fixtures, we could see a major upset in the making.

Intercity vs Barcelona confirmed lineups

Intercity XI (5-3-2): Campos; Jaime, Murria, Pérez, Romero; Belotti, Gálvez, Marí; Roigé, Soldevila, Piñán

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Peña; Bellerín, Kounde, Araujo, Alba; Kessie, Busquets, Torre; Dembélé, Memphis, Ferran

Intercity vs Barcelona LIVE updates

Barcelona's upcoming fixtures

Barcelona will next travel to rivals Atletico Madrid in the league for a crucial fixture on 8th January. They will then take on Real Betis in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana on 12th January, followed by a home game against Getafe on 22nd January (in case they don't make it to the final of the Supercopa de Espana).