Inter vs Empoli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Inter vs Empoli in the Serie A on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Recently crowned Italian Super Cup winners Inter take on Empoli in a Serie A clash on Monday at San Siro Stadium.

Inter won their second consecutive Super Cup title on January 18, beating rivals AC Milan in the final. Simone Inzaghi's side are in a rich vein of form as they are yet to lose a single game in their last six appearances in all competitions.

Empoli are also unbeaten in their last four Serie A matches and a win against Inter could help them enter the top half of the league. They currently have 22 points from 18 matches and are placed 12th on the points table.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Inter vs Empoli date & kick-off time

Game: Inter vs Empoli Date: January 23, 2023 (US & UK), January 24, 2023 (India) Kick-off: 2.45pm ET, 7.45pm GMT, 1.15am IST (Jan 24) Venue: San Siro Stadium, Milan

How to watch Inter vs Empoli on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the game is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the match can be watched live on BT Sport 1, with live streaming available on BT Player.

It will be telecasted on Sports18 SD/HD and streamed on Jio Cinema in India.

Country TV channel Live stream US USA Network Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport website/app India Sports18 SD/HD Jio Cinema

Inter team news & squad

Players like Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij and Kristjan Asllani are likely to return to the starting lineup after being left on the bench against AC Milan in the Super Cup final.

Marcelo Brozovic and Samir Handanovic will be unavailable for the clash as both players are yet to fully recover from their injuries. Romelu Lukaku is back in training and will be available for selection for this encounter.

Inter possible XI: Onana; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko

Position Players Goalkeepers Cordaz, Onana Defenders De Vrij, Bellanova, Acerbi, Dimarco, D'Ambrosio, Darmian, Skriniar, Zanotti, Fontanarosa, Bastoni Midfielders Dumfries, Gagliardini, Gosens, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Carboni Forwards Dzeko, Martinez, Correa, Lukaku

Empoli team news & squad

Empoli will be missing the services of Razvan Marin due to suspension while Ardian Ismajli, Mattia Destro and Alberto Grassi are sidelined due to injuries.

Empoli possible XI: Vicario; Ebuehi, De Winter, Luperto, Parisi; Fazzini, Bandinelli, Akpa Akpro; Baldanzi; Caputo, Satriano