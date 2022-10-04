Inter vs Barcelona: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can Xavi's side avoid another defeat in the UEFA Champions League?

Italian giants Inter take on an in-form Barcelona in their third game in Group C of the UEFA Champions League at San Siro on Tuesday night. Both teams have registered one win from their two outings in the group stage, losing the other game.

Barcelona stumbled to an agonizing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich before the international break, even though they did create their fair share of chances.

Inter, on the other hand, opened their campaign with a defeat to Bayern, but bounced back with a 2-0 win over Viktoria Plzen.

Inter vs Barcelona confirmed lineups

Inter XI (3-5-2): Onana; Skriniar, de Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Joaquin Correa, Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): ter Stegen; Roberto, Christensen, Eric Garcia, Alonso; Busquets, Gavi, Pedri; Raphinha, Dembele, Lewandowski

Inter vs Barcelona LIVE updates

Barcelona Champions League fixtures

The Catalans will host Inter in the reverse fixture on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League next Wednesday, 12th October, and will hope to make full use of the home advantage.

Barcelona exited the Champions League in the group stage last season and dropped to the UEFA Europa League, where they were defeated by Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 on aggregate in the quarter-finals stage.