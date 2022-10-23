WATCH: Serie A match of the year contender as Inter's Mkhitaryan scores stoppage time winner vs Fiorentina in seven-goal thriller

Henrikh Mkhitaryan's 95th-minute winner saw Inter beat Fiorentina 4-3 in a thrilling game in Serie A on Saturday.

Inter take all three points

Visitors led 2-0 and 3-2

Mkhitaryan the hero in stoppage time

WHAT HAPPENED? The visitors took a 2-0 lead through Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez but Fiorentina levelled courtesy of an Arthur Cabral penalty and Jonathan Ikone's curler. Martinez restored Inter's lead from the penalty spot before Luka Jovic's own spot kick made it 3-3 in the 90th minute. Mkhitaryan then had the final say with the seventh goal of the night to claim all three points.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win means Inter are now unbeaten in their last 11 matches against Fiorentina. Simone Inzaghi's side are seventh in the Serie A table, five points behind leaders Napoli who play Roma on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER? The Nerazzurri face Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday and will qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League with a win over the Czech side at San Siro.