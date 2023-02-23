Inter Miami boss Phil Neville: Lionel Messi would be 'biggest signing ever in American sports'

Phil Neville believes Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi would be "biggest signing ever in American sports" if he joins Inter Miami.

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is yet to sign an extension at PSG, with his current contract ending in June. Although talks over a new deal are thought to be ongoing, a switch to MLS has not yet been ruled out, with Inter Miami mooted as a possible next destination for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, who has also been linked with a return to Barcelona.

WHAT THEY SAID: Inter Miami manager Neville weighed in on what could the move mean for his club in an interview with The Athletic, stating: "I think it goes bigger than Inter Miami. I think it’s in MLS. It’s big for the MLS. I think this would be probably the biggest signing ever in American sports."

Pressed on whether Inter Miami would be prepared for the media circus that follows Messi, Neville added: "The trees might have to be bigger (around the training ground.) The security might have to be tighter. The walk that the players have today over to that stadium; that might have to be different. The travel might be different. The hotels we stay in might have to be different. But really, that might be what we’re aspiring to be like anyways. It’s exciting, but I think it’d be a massive challenge."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi is gradually getting back to his best at club level after guiding Argentina to their third global crown in Qatar. In his last outing with PSG against Lille, he scored a stunning free-kick in the 95th minute to maintain their five-point lead at the top of Ligue 1. However, Barca are said to be eager to bring Messi back to Camp Nou, and he is also being linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal on a mammoth $300 million (£247.4m) annual salary.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The forward will be in action against Marseille on Sunday in Ligue 1 with PSG.