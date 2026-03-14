Inter, a banner for Bastoni: "Our pride"

A chant and a banner. Alessandro Bastoni is on the bench for the match against Atalanta: the Inter player took a knock during a foul on Rabiot in the derby and was forced to come off. Although he was named in the squad, he did not warm up with his teammates before the match against Palladino’s side.





THE BANNER - A banner dedicated to the player was displayed in the Curva Nord and the fans sang a chant for him, to which he responded with thanks from the bench. The defender is going through a difficult period: following the incident with Kaluku, he has been subjected to a barrage of boos on away grounds. In recent days, he has also been in the news again due to his nomination for the Rosa Camuna Award, which has sparked considerable controversy. A banner was also on display reading: “Bastoni, our pride”.



