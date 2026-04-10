Inside the boxing ring: Biden’s son takes on Trump’s ‘youngsters’ in a ‘bone-crushing’ bout

Hunter Biden, son of former U.S. President Joe Biden, has issued a surprise cage-fight challenge to the sons of current President Donald Trump, proposing a bout at the end of April.

The bout would mark a dramatic shift from political sparring to physical competition inside the ring.

The match is tentatively scheduled for late April.

The 56-year-old revealed the background to this proposal in a video posted on Channel 5’s Instagram account, crediting content creator Andrew Callahan with the idea.

“I’ve just had a call from Andrew Callahan, and he’s asked me to join Channel 5’s Carnival Tour at the end of the month. We’ll start in Phoenix, then move to San Diego, and finish in Albuquerque. He’s trying to organise a cage fight between me, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.”

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Hunter underlined his commitment, saying, “I told him I’d do it; I’m 100% on board if he pulls it off, and if he doesn’t, I’ll turn up anyway.”

A potential showdown

Hunter Biden is 56, Donald Trump Jr. is 48, and Eric Trump is 42.

For now, the bout is little more than a talking point.

The proposal echoes the much-hyped—but ultimately scrapped—2023 bout between Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk.

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A passion for combat sports

Current U.S. President Donald Trump is known for his love of the UFC, having announced that he will host “the biggest event in UFC history” at the White House on 14 June, featuring professional fighters from the organisation, as part of the celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

Eric Trump, a keen supporter of the sport, had lobbied for stars Jon Jones and Conor McGregor to join the upcoming event; however, both ultimately failed to make the final line-up.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. is turning his attention to sports investment, having poured millions of dollars into the controversial ‘Enhanced Games’ project, which aims to organise sporting competitions without strict restrictions on the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

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From politics to the cage

As the political standoff between Biden and Trump dominates the American landscape, their sons appear set for a different kind of clash inside the cage—a bout that, if it happens, will blend political symbolism with sporting theatre.