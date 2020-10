Injured Alisson misses Liverpool match against Aston Villa

Adrian will make his first Premier League appearance of the season after the Brazil international was ruled out of Sunday's game with an injury

goalkeeper Alisson has been left out of the starting XI to face after suffering an injury.

The international injured his shoulder in training and was ruled out of Sunday evening's Premier League encounter, with Adrian called in to take his place between the posts.

Alisson was rested for the defeat to on Thursday as 33-year-old Adrian kept his place as the Reds' first choice shot stopper in the competition, while Caoimhin Kelleher sat on the bench.

Adrian was drafted in to replace Alisson last season when the former star was ruled out for several weeks with a calf injury and Jurgen Klopp's team won all of the league games in which the Spaniard played.

The Reds are also without Sadio Mane and new midfielder Thiago Alcantara for the clash with Villa after they both tested positive for Covid-19 and had to go into isolation.

Diogo Jota has been given the nod to make his first Premier League start for the Anfield side in the absence of the international, having played from the beginning against Arsenal.

The Portuguese winger, who scored in a 10-minute cameo against Arsenal in the league last week, impressed Klopp in his first start for the club, saying he "looked really good in a lot of moments – his physicality mixed with his technique is really a nice thing to watch."

Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are also available and have been named among the substitutes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, returns to the first team after being left out of the squad for the midweek penalty shootout loss.

Jordan Henderson is also back in the squad as the midfielder was able to take part in training on Friday after missing the last three games due to a thigh problem. The international has been given a place on the bench for the clash at Villa Park.

Liverpool are looking to preserve their perfect start to the Premier League campaign, having already beaten Leeds, and the Gunners so far.

A victory would put them level on points with - their next opponents after the international break.