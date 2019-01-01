'I'm sure something will be worked out' - Luiz agent confident of Chelsea stay

The Brazilian is out of contract at the end of the season but it seems likely a new deal will be agreed soon

David Luiz’s agent Kia Joorabchian insists he remains in talks with Chelsea over a new deal for the Brazilian defender and is optimistic an agreement can be reached.

The 31-year-old is into the final six months of his contract at Stamford Bridge, meaning he is now free to discuss terms with rival clubs.

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has already spoken of his desire to keep the former Paris Saint-Germain defender at the club after impressing in the heart of his defence so far this season.

Luiz has been a regular under Sarri this campaign, a sharp contrast to his struggles under previous manager Antonio Conte.

The defender made just 10 Premier League appearances during the 2017-18 season and looked likely to leave the club last summer before Conte’s eventual departure.

The main sticking point is likely to be Chelsea’s policy of only offering one-year contracts to players over 30, something which may not be an issue at another club.

There have also been reports that negotiations have stalled due to the Brazilian’s financial demands.

Those reports have been swiftly dismissed by Joorabchian, who insists talks remain cordial and that both parties remain determined to reach an agreement.

"Contrary to some reports we are in a very amicable situation with Chelsea,” Joorabchian told The Sun.

"We are trying to work out a deal for David Luiz because he wants to stay, the manager wants him to stay and so does the club.

"I'm sure something will be worked out."

Luiz first moved to Chelsea from Benfica in January 2011 and was part of the Blues side that won the FA Cup and Champions League in 2012 before lifting the Europa League the following year.

After three-and-a-half years at Stamford Bridge Luiz moved to Paris Saint-Germain in June 2014 for £50million ($64.4m), then a world record fee for a defender.

Luiz won six major trophies in just two seasons at the Parc des Princes, including back-to-back Ligue 1 titles, before re-joining Chelsea for £34milion ($43.7m) in August 2016.

Since his return to west London Luiz has won two further trophies, the Premier League title in 2017 and the FA Cup last season.