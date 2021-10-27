Rodrygo has admitted he is not completely "satisfied" after starring in Real Madrid's Clasico win at Barcelona as he aims to reach even greater heights with the Spanish giants.

Madrid moved up to second in the Liga standings with an impressive 2-1 win at Camp Nou on Sunday, opening up a five-point advantage over their arch-rivals in the process.

David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez grabbed the goals for the Blancos, but Rodrygo also produced another impressive display on the right wing to mark his 50th appearance in the Spanish top flight in style.

What has been said?

The Brazilian is currently keeping Eden Hazard out of Madrid's starting XI and they are on course to fight for the title after seeing off Barca, but he has no intention of resting on his laurels.

"I'm not satisfied with the Clasico, I want more," Rodrygo told Goal. "Reaching 50 games in La Liga is something very important for me.

"I am young, this is only my third season and I have already reached such a milestone. I hope to continue, always with the aim of helping Real Madrid win.



"I'm happy to reach these figures and I will work to reach others. We are in a very good moment, the team has evolved and the trend is to improve more and more, with each game."

Article continues below

Rodrygo's Madrid record

Rodrygo completed a €45 million (£38m/$52m) move to Madrid from Flamengo in 2019, and has since appeared in 71 games in all competitions for the club. The 20-year-old has scored 11 goals, including two at the start of the new campaign, and has 12 assists to his name.

What's next?

Rodrygo will be back in contention for a place in Carlo Ancelotti's line-up when Madrid welcome Osasuna to Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

The Blancos then prepare for an away fixture against Osasuna on Saturday, which comes four days before their next Champions League group stage outing against Sheriff.

Further reading