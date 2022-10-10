'I'm happy with the contract I have' - Wiegman denies penning new deal as Lionesses boss

Sarina Wiegman denied she has extended her contract as England manager, saying she is 'very happy' with her current contract with the FA.

Wiegman denies extending her contract

Won Euro's with Lionesses this summer

Has a goal difference of 114 in 23 games

WHAT HAPPENED? With victory over the USWNT on Friday Wiegman extended her unbeaten run in charge of the Lionesses to 23 games. The Dutch manager has been in the job less than a year, but some England fans could be excused for wanting her to pen a new deal so soon after delivering the European Championship in the summer.

WHAT SHE SAID: Speaking ahead of the Lionesses clash with the Czech Republic, Wiegman said: "I'm very happy with the contract I have. I feel very valued, we have had conversations, very good ones, and we're all happy. I'm happy, the team is happy, the FA is happy. We have a couple of tournaments to go and it's very comfortable. I hope we keep it that way and keep performing well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wiegman achieved an incredible feat winning the Euros with the Lionesses on home soil. She became the first manager to win the tournament with two different nations after her triumph with her home country, doing so back-to-back. England have scored 120 goals under her leadership, conceding just six.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR WIEGMAN? The Lionesses take on the Czech Republic on October 11 before games against Japan and Norway ahead of the World Cup. England will most likely be one of the favourites for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand next year considering their record under Wiegman.