Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists he doesn’t have ‘big ego’ as AC Milan star explains why he will always be a team player
- Swedish star not short on confidence
- Has won trophies across Europe
- Always puts collective effort first
WHAT HAPPENED? The 41-year-old striker is always happy to talk himself up, but that is because he has unwavering belief in his own ability – with trophy wins in the Netherlands, Italy, France and England backing up those claims. Ibrahimovic is, however, eager to point out that he has always been a team player and will continue to put the good of a collective cause ahead of any personal ambition.
WHAT THEY SAID: Ibrahimovic, who is still on the books of reigning Serie A champions AC Milan, has told Milan TV: “I am someone who wants to help in every way, I don’t have the big ego of someone who wants to do everything himself. I am here at Milan to give everything, to help my teammates improve, to have success and understand what we’re doing. It is a sacrifice, hard work and we aren’t doing this just to pass the time. When you provide an assist, it’s just as important as scoring a goal. I do everything I can to help.”
Ibrahimovic added on becoming the oldest assist maker in Milan’s rich history: “It’s a record for little old men, but I feel young! The important thing for me is to win the game, I do everything to help the team. If I do that as the oldest, that’s fine too.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The veteran forward is yet to make an appearance for the Rossoneri in the 2022-23 campaign, having undergone knee surgery, with his last outing coming way back on May 22.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT? Ibrahimovic is closing in on a return to action and will hope to come back into contention for competitive game time early in 2023, with Milan due to resume their Serie A title defence when travelling to Salernitana on January 4.
