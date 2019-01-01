Ibrahimovic becomes part-owner of Swedish side Hammarby
Getty/Instagram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has become a part-owner of Swedish outfit Hammarby, the club announced on Wednesday morning.
The striker had posted a photo of the club's kit a day prior, leading to many believing that he would be swapping Major League Soccer for Allsvenskan, having most recently played for the LA Galaxy.
However, the club's chairman stressed that it is too early to say exactly how Ibrahimovic will contribute to the club moving forward.
