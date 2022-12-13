'I don't have any doubt' - Argentina boss Scaloni gives Messi GOAT verdict after forward inspires Albiceleste to World Cup final

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has no doubt that Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer of all-time after an exceptional semi-final effort.

Messi involved in two goals vs Croatia

Argentina earned 3-0 win

Scaloni convinced Messi is the GOAT

WHAT HAPPENED? Scaloni was again wowed by Messi in Tuesday's victory, which sends Argentina to the World Cup final. The forward became Argentina's top World Cup scorer with his first-half penalty before assisting Julian Alvarez later in the match.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Sometimes it can look like we only say that as Argentinians but I don't have any doubt [he's the best]," Scaloni told reporters after the match. "Every time he plays it's a huge source of motivation for his team-mates. There's nothing left to say about Messi, it's a privilege to have him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On the meaning of the semi-final victory, Scaloni added: "It’s difficult to put this in words. This is what I’ve always dreamed of as an Argentinian. It is emotional and our people support us in a way which is unforgettable. We are making history."

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Messi will lead his team into Sunday's World Cup final against the winner of France vs Morocco.