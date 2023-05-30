'I'm pretty tired' - Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti confirms imminent departure as club opens talks with Luis Enrique

Luciano Spalletti has confirmed he will leave Napoli in the summer, with the club reportedly lining up ex-Barcelona boss Luis Enrique to succeed him.

Spalletti to leave Napoli

Brought Scudetto back to Naples for first time in 33 years

Enrique lined up as 'ideal candidate' to replace outgoing Italian

WHAT HAPPENED? Just weeks after being crowned Serie A champions, Napoli's immediate future is becoming increasingly unclear. Club president Aurelio De Laurentiis revealed at the weekend that Spalletti has asked to leave the club and take a sabbatical after the final game of the season. The Italian head coach has now confirmed that he will be taking some time away from the game after delivering Napoli's first domestic crown in 33 years.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I need to take some time to rest because I'm pretty tired," Spalletti said. "I don't know if you can call it a year's sabbatical but I won't be working. I won't be coaching Napoli or any other team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The search now begins for Spalletti's successor, with ex-Spain and Barcelona boss Luis Enrique reportedly touted as the Italian champions 'ideal candidate' to replace him, according to Corriere dello Sport. Napoli have already opened talks with the Spaniard, who rejected an approach from Chelsea in recent months but remains on Tottenham's shortlist in their hunt for a new manager. He boasts an impressive track record in club football, winning the treble with Barcelona in the 2014-15 season.

WHAT NEXT FOR NAPOLI? Spalletti's final game will come when Napoli face Sampdoria on June 3, before the club look to find a new manager ahead of the 2023/24 season.