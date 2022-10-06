'I don't think there's a new Neymar' - PSG star insists he's no different after brilliant start to the season

Neymar has been one of the stand-out players in Europe so far this season but he insists that he is doing nothing different to previous years.

11 goals & nine assists in 13 games this season

More goal involvements than last term

Claims he is no different to before

WHAT HAPPENED? The level that Neymar has shown during this campaign - alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe - has been staggering. The numbers he has already been able to put up are already starting to exceed those that he recorded in the entirety of last season. Although, he doesn't believe anything has changed between the end of last term and the start of this one.

WHAT HE SAID: "I don't think there is a new Neymar," he told PSG TV. "I think just that things have dropped into place. I'm having a very good start to the season, like when I came here and in my first two or three years.

"I'm very happy. I'm really happy to start the season with goals, assists, helping the team as best I can, and hoping to have a great season and keep going like this until the end."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Injuries have frustrated Neymar throughout the last few years of his career. Had it not been for those setbacks, he would have been able to register much better numbers and perhaps fire PSG to further success on the European stage. He will be hoping that he can stay fit for the vast majority of this campaign to help the French champions to a maiden Champions League win.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The 30-year-old's form for PSG will be music to the ears of everyone in Brazil. Tite's side go into the World Cup in Qatar with their best chance of coming home with the trophy in a couple of decades with plenty of their players standing out at Europe's top table.