C. Gallagher

'I didn't expect it' - Conor Gallagher surprised by England call-up for World Cup

Alex Roberts
4:29 AM SGT 19/11/22
Conor Gallagher England 2022
Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher says he was surprised when he got called up to the England squad for the World Cup.
  • Gallagher surprised at call up
  • Inconsistent for Chelsea
  • Hoping to repay Southgate's faith

WHAT HAPPENED? England manager Gareth Southgate named him in the squad for the tournament in Qatar, but the 22-year-old says he did not expect the call to come because of his and Chelsea's struggles this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: “To be honest, I didn’t expect it. Obviously, I was hoping there was a chance but I was a little bit surprised," he said. “I’ve not played consistent football with Chelsea and, as a team, Chelsea have not played great this season - we’ve definitely got a lot to improve and I am sure we will.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Southgate clearly has faith in Gallagher, and he'll be needing the midfielder to replicate the form he showed at Crystal Palace to boost England's chance of winning what will be a grueling tournament in the Qatari heat.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR GALLAGHER: Qatar 2022 will be Gallagher's first World Cup and although he may not be a nailed-on starter, Southgate will need to use his full squad if he's hoping to win what's going to be a demanding tournament.

