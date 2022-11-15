'I appreciate Kloppo' - Gundogan addresses Liverpool transfer talk as Man City contract edges towards expiry date

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has expressed his admiration for Jurgen Klopp while addressing rumours linking him with Liverpool.

Gundogan appreciates Klopp

Has been linked with a move to Anfield

His Man City contract expires in June 2023

WHAT HAPPENED? The German midfielder is reportedly emerging on Liverpool's radar ahead of the January transfer window. Gundogan, who plied his trade under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund earlier in his career, has admitted to appreciating his former manager but has also distanced himself from a move to one of City's main Premier League rivals.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think I can rule out that happening," Gundogan told while speaking to Kicker.

"Everyone knows how much I like and appreciate Kloppo. But I’ve been at City for a few years now. And now as City captain to rival Liverpool? No, I can not imagine [it]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The German international's contract with City is expiring at the end of the current season and he is yet to agree to a new deal. Gundogan added on the uncertainty surrounding his future: "I don’t know if it has anything to do with age but I’m pretty relaxed about it. Even if it doesn’t sound like much anymore, the summer of 2023 still feels so far away. I’m not really worried about that at the moment.''

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Gundogan, 32, joined Manchester City back in 2016 and has won 11 titles in five years.

WHAT NEXT FOR GUNDOGAN? The midfielder has been picked by Hansi Flick in Germany's World Cup squad and will hope to get a start in their campaign opener against Japan on November 23.