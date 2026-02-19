Zrinjski Mostar are determined to pull off a shock result when they host Crystal Palace, who arrive in Bosnia and Herzegovina intent on securing a decisive first-leg victory.

Zrinjski Mostar vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Conference League - Final Stage HSK Zrinjski Stadium

Zrinjski Mostar and Crystal Palace will kick off on 19 Feb 2026 at 17:45 GMT and 12:45 EST.

Match Preview

Zrinjski Mostar’s five-match unbeaten streak was snapped in their latest outing, a heavy defeat away to Borac Banja Luka on February 14, which also halted Borac's own momentum.

The Bosnian giants now rely on the raucous support at Stadion pod Bijelim Brijegom and their strong home form to seize a vital first-leg edge against Crystal Palace.

However, Palace arrive as a wounded side after their two-match unbeaten run in the Premier League ended in a dramatic home defeat to Burnley on February 11.

Despite the setback, the Eagles possess superior quality, depth, and European experience to overcome Mostar and claim a positive away result.

Injuries, key stats

Zrinjski Mostar will be without the suspended Marko Vranjković, while Mato Šakota is sidelined by an unknown injury, and Srdjan Surdanovic is out with a leg injury.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace players Jean-Philippe Mateta, Eddie Nketiah, Cheick Doucouré, Rio Cardines, Daichi Kamada, Chadi Riad, and Caleb Kporha are unavailable due to injuries, while no players are reported suspended for this tie.

The upcoming game marks the first competitive encounter between the Bosnian side and the Premier League club.

