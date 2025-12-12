This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Neil Bennett

Hollywood hosts the Hornets: How to watch and live stream Wrexham vs Watford

How to watch the Championship match between Wrexham and Watford, as well as kick-off time and team news

Here is where to find Wrexham vs Watford live in English language speaking markets. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
USAParamount+
CanadaDAZN
AustraliabeIN Sports
IndiaFanCode
MENAbeIN Sports
South AftricaESPN

Wrexham vs Watford kick-off time

Team news & squads

Wrexham vs Watford Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Parkinson

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Gracia

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players
Wrexham's squad is stretched thin. Key midfielder Elliot Lee (knee) and defender Issa Kaboré (hamstring) are ruled out. The Hornets are missing Kwadwo Baah (hamstring) and goalkeeper Egil Selvik (shoulder), further testing Gracia's depth.

Latest Wrexham News

The biggest news coming out of North Wales is the announcement that Apollo Sports Capital (ASC) has acquired a minority stake (reported to be just under 10%) in the club. This deal values Wrexham at approximately £350 million.

Latest Watford News

Under manager Javi Gracia (who replaced Tom Cleverley earlier in the year), Watford has stabilized but struggles away from home. Gracia is urging his side to replicate their Vicarage Road form on the road.

Form

WRE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/4
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5

WAT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

