How to watch today's Wrexham vs Portsmouth Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English language live streams of Wrexham vs Portsmouth as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Wrexham vs Portsmouth kick-off time

Championship - Championship SToK Cae Ras

Today's game between Wrexham and Portsmouth will kick-off at 24 Feb 2026, 19:45.

Match Preview

Getty Images

It’s a clash of two fan-favourite clubs at opposite ends of the Championship table. Wrexham AFC, defying expectations in their first season back in the second tier, are firmly in the playoff hunt. Meanwhile, Portsmouth is locked in a gritty survival battle, looking to put distance between themselves and the relegation zone. The reverse fixture at Fratton Park back in November ended in a tactical 0–0 stalemate, but with the stakes much higher in February, expect a more expansive affair in North Wales.

Team news & squads

Wrexham vs Portsmouth Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Parkinson Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Mousinho

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

WRE Last match POR 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Portsmouth 0 - 0 Wrexham 0 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wrexham vs Portsmouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: