How to watch today's Vancouver Whitecaps vs CS Cartagines CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

English-language live streams of Vancouver Whitecaps vs CS Cartagines

Vancouver Whitecaps vs CS Cartagines kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup BC Place

Today's game between Vancouver Whitecaps and CS Cartagines will kick-off at 26 Feb 2026, 02:00.

Match Preview

The Vancouver Whitecaps return to BC Place for a high-stakes second leg in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One. After a frustrating but defensively sound 0-0 draw in Costa Rica, the 'Caps must now find their scoring boots to secure a date with the Seattle Sounders in the Round of 16.

The 'Caps are coming off a successful 2025, where they reached the finals of both the MLS Cup and this very competition. After a solid 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake in their MLS home opener last weekend—thanks to a goal from new arrival Aziel Jackson—momentum is on their side.

The Costa Rican side proved they are masters of the "bend but don't break" philosophy. They successfully neutralised Vancouver’s attack in Cartago without allowing a single shot on target. They sit 2nd in the Costa Rican Primera División and will be looking for one clinical moment on the counter-attack to stun the BC Place crowd.

Team news & squads

Vancouver Whitecaps vs CS Cartagines Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Soerensen Probable lineup Substitutes Manager A. Villatoro

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

VAN Last match CSC 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins CS Cartagines 0 - 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

