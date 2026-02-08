Goal.com
LaLiga
team-logoValencia
Estadio Mestalla
team-logoReal Madrid
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Valencia vs Real Madrid LaLiga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Valencia and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news

Real Madrid face a tough test of their title credentials with a trip to Valencia.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Valencia vs Real Madrid, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFubo USA
UKPremier Sports
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaTSN+
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch and live stream Valencia vs Real Madrid for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial. 

Valencia vs Real Madrid kick-off time

crest
LaLiga - LaLiga
Estadio Mestalla

Valencia vs Real Madrid kicks off on 8 Feb 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT. 

Match preview

The LaLiga title race is getting spicy as Real Madrid trails arch rivals Barcelona by just a single point. However, that gap could be four points by the time Los Blancos kick off on Sunday at the Mestalla against Valencia. 

Real Madrid CF v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images

Valencia are clearly happier at the Mestalla, with 17 of their 23 points this season picked up in home games, and they haven't lost a LaLiga match there since October. Despite this, Los Che are just a point clear of the relegation zone and will be fighting for their lives.

Valencia CF v Elche CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images

Injury news, key stats

Valencia will be without the injured trio Thierry Correia, Julen Agirrezabala and Mouctar Diakhaby. Cristian Rivero is suspended.

Eder Militao, Jude Bellingham and Ferland Mendy are all ruled out for Madrid with injuries. Trent Alexander-Arnold could make a much-awaited return, but Vinicius Jr is suspended.

Real Madrid lead LaLiga with 10 clean sheets. 

Kylian Mbappe leads LaLiga with 22 goals and has slotted his last six penalties.

Four of Valencia's last six LaLiga matches have ended as draws.

Real Madrid CF v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images

Team news & squads

Valencia vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

ValenciaHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestRMA
1
S. Dimitrievski
14
J. Gaya
20
D. Foulquier
3
J. Copete
24
E. Coemert
23
F. Ugrinic
7
A. Danjuma
11
L. Rioja
18
Pepelu
9
H. Duro
15
L. Beltran
1
T. Courtois
17
R. Asencio
18
A. Carreras
8
F. Valverde
24
D. Huijsen
30
F. Mastantuono
14
A. Tchouameni
15
A. Guler
6
E. Camavinga
21
B. Diaz
10
K. Mbappe

4-2-3-1

RMAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Corberan

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Arbeloa

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

VAL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

RMA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

VAL

Last 5 matches

RMA

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

6

Goals scored

14
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

