Wrexham head into the weekend with a big test on their hands as they make the trip to St Andrew’s to take on Birmingham, and with the playoff race tightening, they know this is the kind of game where three points could make all the difference.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Birmingham vs Wrexham as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Birmingham vs Wrexham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Birmingham vs Wrexham kick-off time

Championship - Championship St Andrew's Knighthead Park

Birmingham vs Wrexham kicks off on 12 Apr at 07:00 EST and 12:00 GMT.

Match preview

Wrexham had a golden chance to put daylight between themselves and Southampton in the race for sixth earlier this week, but instead they were handed a heavy setback. A 5-1 defeat saw the Saints take control after an early two‑goal cushion, and the result not only dented Wrexham’s confidence but also their goal difference. They now sit two points behind Southampton having played a game more, with their opponents unbeaten in 16 matches across all competitions. Phil Parkinson will be well aware that his side’s return of seven points from the last six outings isn’t enough, though there is some comfort in their away form, with 11 points collected from the last six trips on the road.

Getty Images

For Birmingham, the mood is equally tense. Chris Davies finds himself under pressure after six defeats in eight games, a run that has yielded just four points and pushed the Blues out of playoff contention. They’re the only team in the division currently on a three‑match losing streak, the latest setback coming in a 2-1 defeat at Ipswich on Easter Monday. While they did take the lead against promotion‑chasing Ipswich, the inability to hold on has only added to the frustration. Still, Birmingham’s record at St Andrew’s offers some hope - just three defeats in 20 home league fixtures, though eight draws highlight their struggle to turn performances into consistent wins.

Key stats & injury news

Birmingham could be forced into making a change, with Paik Seung‑Ho picking up a knock against Ipswich and Kai Wagner edging closer to fitness, though this match may come too soon for him.

Liberato Cacace is still unavailable for Wrexham, while Ben Sheaf is unlikely to be more than a bench option.

Getty Images

Historically, Birmingham have had the upper hand in this fixture, unbeaten in six meetings with Wrexham, but they come into it on the back of three straight defeats that have stalled their season.

Team news & squads

Birmingham vs Wrexham Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager C. Davies Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Parkinson

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Birmingham vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: