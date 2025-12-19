How to watch today's RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

This article was originally written for GOAL Germany by Janek Subke

The top match of the 15th Bundesliga match day will take place today at 12.30 pm ET and 5:30 pm BST. Bayer Leverkusen will be guests at RasenBallsport, Leipzig's Red Bull Arena.

you how you can watch the match live on TV and livestream today.

Watch RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen live today

In this article,tells

The match will take place at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday, 20 December.

Topics of the week: What was going on at RB Leipzig?

The Red Bulls seem to be running out of steam at the end of the year, with Leipzig suffering their third defeat of the season against Union Berlin. Will they manage to end the year on a positive note? Benjamin Henrichs has returned to team training after almost a year out (Achilles tendon rupture), and Romulo (tendon irritation), Bitshiabu (muscle injury) and Ridle Baku (ankle) were also back on the pitch. Willi Orban trained individually. The list of absentees at RB remains long: Amadou Haidara and Yan Diomande are missing due to the Africa Cup of Nations, Ouédraogo, Nusa, Gebel and Banzuzi are injured, and Kevin Kampl is absent for personal reasons.

There is also unrest surrounding Timo Werner: according to information from BILD, the top earner could sign for the San José Earthquakes in the MLS, although initial speculation was that there would be no winter transfer.

Getty Images

Topics of the week: What was going on at Bayer Leverkusen?

After winning the derby, the club will also have to release several players for the Africa Cup of Nations: Edmond Tapsoba, Eliesse Ben Seghir, Ibrahim Maza and Christian Kofane will not be available. Palacios is definitely out, and there are question marks over the availability of Vázquez and Schick. This is not the only reason why Leverkusen may well make another move in the transfer market.

Bayer 04 is also expected to exercise its buy-back option on a Bosnian talent from RB Salzburg.

RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Red Bull Arena Leipzig

RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Line-ups

RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Form

RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Head-to-head record

RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen: The tables

Stream anywhere in the world with VPN

Useful links