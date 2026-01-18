This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Pumas UNAM vs Leon Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club Universidad Nacional and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pumas UNAM return to the Estadio Olímpico Universitario looking to continue their positive start to the Clausura as they host a León side searching for consistency. With contrasting momentum and a head-to-head history that favors the home team, this matchup promises a tactical battle in Mexico City.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Club Universidad Nacional vs Leon as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Club Universidad Nacional vs Leon kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura
Olimpico Universitario

Today's game between Club Universidad Nacional and Leon will kick off at 1 pm ET and 6 pm GMT.

Match context

Pumas have opened the tournament with encouraging performances, highlighted by a narrow but confidence-boosting victory over Tigres. That result reinforced the team’s growing defensive discipline and ability to manage games, especially at home.

While they are not always free-scoring, Pumas have demonstrated a balance between possession control and quick transitions, enabling them to remain competitive against strong opponents. They started the Clausura solidly, including a 1-0 win over Tigres UANL — a result that boosted confidence and highlighted defensive discipline. 

Tigres UANL v Pumas UNAM - Torneo Clausura 2026 Liga MXGetty Images

They’re unbeaten in recent head-to-head clashes with León; Pumas haven’t lost in the last 9 meetings, including several wins and draws. Recent stats show Pumas scoring at a healthy clip, at about two goals per game, while also conceding regularly but effectively defending transitions. At home, they have a strong track record, with only 1 loss in their last seven home league games.

León, meanwhile, comes in with mixed form and some defensive fragility, especially on the road, where they have struggled in recent away matches. Overall, their recent form has been inconsistent, with losses outweighing wins and draws. A recent 2-1 loss to Pachuca highlighted their defensive challenges.

León has attacking threats and moments of invention, but their defense has conceded frequently and they’ve collected a high foul count away from home.

Team news & squads

Club Universidad Nacional vs Leon Probable lineups

Form

Recent meetings strongly favor Pumas. The university side is unbeaten in their last several encounters with León, including multiple victories and hard-fought draws. That psychological edge, combined with home advantage at altitude, gives Pumas added confidence going into this fixture.

Standings

