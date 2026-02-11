Paris and Real Madrid Femenino will both be desperate to grab the first-leg advantage in the Champions League knockout playoff first-leg encounter.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Paris FC vs Real Madrid Femenino, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Paris FC vs Real Madrid Femenino kick-off time

Women's Champions League - Final Stage Stade Sebastien Charlety

Paris FC and Real Madrid Femenino will kick off on 11 Feb 2026, at 20:00 GMT and 15:00 EST.

Match Preview

Paris FC's four-match unbeaten streak ended with a recent defeat to PSG, following three consecutive victories prior to that game.

The French side will look to leverage their home advantage in this first leg to gain the upper hand before the decisive second leg in Madrid.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid Femenino have shown inconsistent form, winning two and losing two of their last four matches.

The Spanish side will aim to secure a vital away victory in Paris, putting them in a strong position to advance to the quarter-finals ahead of the return leg.

The winner between Paris and Madrid will face FC Barcelona Femeni in the last eight.

Injuries, key stats

Paris FC and Real Madrid Femenino are yet to report injuries in their camp and there are no suspension worries for both teams.

Paris maintain an unbeaten head-to-head record against Madrid, having secured two victories and one draw across their three previous encounters.

Team news & squads

Paris FC vs Real Madrid Femenino Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager S. Soubeyrand Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Quesada

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

