How to watch today's Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Major League Soccer game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.
|USA
|Apple TV
|UK
|Apple TV
|Australia
|Apple TV
|Canada
|Apple TV
|India
|Apple TV
|South / Sub-Saharan Africa
|Apple TV
|Malaysia
|Apple TV
|Middle East
|Apple TV
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time
Today's game between Orlando City and New York Red Bulls will kick-off at 22 Feb 2026, 00:30.
Match Preview
Team News
Getty Images
Both sides are looking to set the tone for their campaign, especially after their disappointing ends to the 2025 campaign. Orlando City experienced a challenging run to close the last campaign. In their previous 12 matches in all competitions, they lost 6 and failed to win in 10. New York Red Bulls also endured a tough stretch, losing 8 of their last 15 fixtures and failing to secure victory in 86% of their previous 7 outings.
Key stats
Getty Images
- There have been 25 clashes between the sides in the past, with Orlando City winning nine times over New York Red Bulls and losing on 11 occasions.
- Orlando City are winless in their last five clashes against New York Red Bulls, having won the previous four.
- The most recent two outings between Orlando and Red Bulls have ended in draws: 2-2 in March 2025 and 0-0 in April 2025.
- Orlando's last home win over Red Bulls came in February 2023 in a slender 1-0 win. Since then, their clashes at the Inter & Co Stadium have seen two draws and one win for New York.
Team news & squads
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Standings
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls today
NordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.