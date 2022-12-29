How to watch Manchester City vs Everton in Singapore: Live stream, TV channel, StarHub subscription, kick-off time and team news

Can Manchester City end the year on a winning note?

Manchester City will be looking to make successive wins in the Premier League when they welcome Everton to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Citizens came back from the World Cup break with a resounding 3-1 win over Leeds United, while the Toffees went down 2-1 to Wolves on Boxing Day. With Erling Haaland firing on all cylinders, City have scored more goals than any other Premier League side this season (43). Moreover, with his brace against The Whites, the Norwegian striker scored 20 goals in the Premier League (14 apps), overtaking his father, Alfie Haaland (18 goals in 181 apps), for goals scored in the competition. In fact, Haaland has reached 20 Premier League goals in fewer appearances than any player in the competition’s history (14 games).

On the other hand, Everton continue to struggle for form as they succumbed to their third successive defeat in the Premier League last Monday. They are currently reeling at the 17th spot with just 14 points from 16 matches. They have lost 21 Premier League matches in 2022, their joint-most defeats in a single year in the Premier League after 1997 and 2005.

GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from Singapore.

Manchester City vs Everton date & kick-off time

Game Manchester City vs Everton Date December 31, 2022 Kick-off 11:00 pm SGT

Manchester City vs Everton: Team News

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has reportedly been ruled out for up to a month with a hamstring issue that he suffered at the World Cup with Portugal. He is expected to be out for a month and might return in late January.

Whereas, it is unlikely that Julian Alvarez will return from Argentina before New Year following the World Cup triumph.

On the other hand, James Garner remains a doubt for Everton with a lower back injury. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is facing a race against time to be fit for the clash as he is nursing a thigh injury. While Andreas Townsend has been ruled out with a knee injury with no potential return date.

How to watch Manchester City vs Everton on TV & live stream online in Singapore?

As the official broadcaster of the Premier League in Singapore, StarHub will be showing the full coverage of all 380 live matches across the season that is completely legal and at an affordable price.

StarHub is anti-piracy and in turn is fully committed to providing fans in Singapore a legal, affordable and premium service for fans.

Remaining true to its motto, 'Football for All', StarHub is bringing the Premier League to customers through Premier+ at competitive prices. To up the ante, select games will be aired in 4K Ultra HD with instant replays, highlights, and more at no extra cost.

Fans can enjoy the Premier League without contracts on StarHub and as with other StarHub TV+ passes, subscribers can enjoy value for their money as Premier+ can be accessed from any five registered devices and two simultaneous streams with a single subscription.

How much does a StarHub subscription cost?

Subscription Cost Premier+ with Mobile, Home Broadband, or TV+ plan Premier+ only Price $24.99/month $39.99/month

Customers can sign up for Premier+ by clicking here or at StarHub shops while existing TV+ customers can subscribe via the My StarHub app.

What are the upcoming key benefits of StarHub's Premier+?

Key highlights: Replay the best bits through short 3 or 10-minute highlights, compilations, and “best of the week” reels;

Replay the best bits through short 3 or 10-minute highlights, compilations, and “best of the week” reels; Time-shift: Catch up on missed matches, up to 24 hours, as well as scroll back to key actions with an interactive timeline overlay feature;

Catch up on missed matches, up to 24 hours, as well as scroll back to key actions with an interactive timeline overlay feature; Club pages: Easily find upcoming matches with your favourite team through a customisable user interface;

Easily find upcoming matches with your favourite team through a customisable user interface; Live game statistics : Access real-time team statistics during live games;

: Access real-time team statistics during live games; Match stories: Skip and scroll through key match moments, with this modern mobile experience;

Skip and scroll through key match moments, with this modern mobile experience; Party Watch (Coming Soon): Virtually invite friends to watch and chat about the game in real-time;

Virtually invite friends to watch and chat about the game in real-time; Multi viewing (Coming Soon): Catch two Premier League matches simultaneously on a single screen, or view the game from the perspective of your favourite player.

Where and on what devices can you watch the Premier League?

Fans can live stream the Premier League via StarHub TV+ on mobile apps (Android/Apple), their web portal, the StarHub TV+ app for Android TVs or via the StarHub TV+ box. If you’re on an alternative Fibre TV subscription, you can also catch the Premier League by signing up for the Premier Pack for Cross-Carriage that is now available.