Man City have work to do if they are to automatically reach the last 16 of the Champions League with a dangerous Galatasaray side coming to town.

Manchester City vs Galatasaray

Manchester City vs Galatasaray kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Galatasaray will kick off at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

City's superb run of 10 victories and three draws in 13 matches across all competitions seems like a long time ago. A loss to Man United in the league was followed by a shock 3-1 defeat at Bodo Glimt, a result which sees Pep Guardiola's side sitting 11th in the league phase table. They're outside the top eight on goal difference, level on eight teams on 13 points, meaning a win over Galatasaray and other results going their way will be required to avoid the stressful two-leg play-offs to reach the last 16.

Galatasaray hold a two-point lead over 25th and 26th-placed Napoli and Copenhagen, but could still be eliminated on the final day. It's going to be a tense night in Manchester.

Injury news, suspensions, key stats

City will be without the injured John Stones, Nico Gonzalez, Oscar Bobb, Ruben Dias, Savinho, Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol. Rodri is suspended.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray will be without Enes Buyuk, Wilfried Singo, Arda Unyay and Metehan Baltaci due to injury and suspension.

Nigerian superstar Victor Osimhen has scored six goals in five Champions League games this term.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

